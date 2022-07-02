WWE star and former tag champion Titus O’Neil recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including how he hopes to continue representing WWE as their Global Ambassador, and hints at a potential in-ring return. Highlights from the interview are below.

On a potential return to the ring, and how he won’t let the possibility affect his current role with his company:

“We’re are talking about some things. I won’t say how soon but it’ll definitely happen at the right time. But I’m very, very committed to continuing to be the best Global Ambassador that I can possibly be. Every situation that I’ve ever been placed in, in WWE, I’ve always strived to make the best of it. This is the most important role that I’ll ever have in the company, regardless of when I come back to the ring and win a title or win two titles or whatever it may be, I’m already in the history books as a Hall of Famer as a Warrior Award recipient and will continue to be celebrated for being significant.”

Promises to continue being a significant figure that leaves a lasting impression:

“Success, I’ve already done that 10,000 times over but I want to continue to remain significant and be able to leave a lasting impression on each and every individual that I touch, whether it be interviewees or children or families or co-workers, just continuing to be that positive person to be around that hopefully empowers them to want to go out and do something amazing.”