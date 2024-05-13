Titus O’Neil has a second book on the way.

The WWE superstar and company ambassador will release ‘Wrestling With Fatherhood’ this September, a memoir about his life. The book is published by ECW Press. Full details can be read below.

After a decorated career in college football and WWE, Titus O’Neil considers being a father his greatest accolade. In 2015, O’Neil was named the Celebrity Father of the Year, but like all parents, he realizes he is far from perfect. In Wrestling with Fatherhood, O’Neil shares his successes and failures in parenting his three children, hoping that others can learn from his experiences.

O’Neil first became a father 19 years ago with the birth of his first son, and his second followed two years later. Having grown up fatherless, he learned on the fly how to raise two babies into thriving young men and later adopted a teenage daughter. This book details the numerous trials and tribulations along the way, offering guidance for those facing similar circumstances. Each chapter tackles an important parenting topic, replete with revealing anecdotes, advice, and commentary from celebrity friends.

O’Neil’s journey allows him to relate to a diverse audience of parents facing a multitude of challenges. This is his second book aimed at enriching the lives of children and families. His first, There Is No Such Thing as a Bad Kid, was published in 2019.