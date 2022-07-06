WWE star Titus O’Neil recently joined Nick Hausman on the Wrestling Inc. Daily for an in-depth conversation about new NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Fred Rosser, who was O’Neil’s tag team partner in WWE as a member of the Primetime Players. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he still chats with Rosser (fka Darren Young in WWE) all the time:

“I still talk to Darren and stay in constant communication with him. We actually were just in a group text message on Monday with a mutual friend.”

On Rosser’s evolution as a human:

“He went from being this guy that didn’t want to really talk in front of the camera to now, being an advocate and being an adversary to so many different causes. He’s a wonderful human being, a great competitor in the ring, an even greater person outside of it, so to see his success and for him to be a part of my family away from WWE is very special.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)