During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Titus O’Neil spoke on being surprised at how much Hulk Hogan got booed at Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what he had to say:

It really caught me by surprise. I didn’t expect, I expected some boos, but I didn’t expect it to be at that level. To Hulk’s credit, he took it in stride and kept going. It was definitely different.

Credit: Busted Open Radio. H/T 411Mania.