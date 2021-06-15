Former WWE superstar turned producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) was a recent guest on That 90s Wrestling podcast to discuss his new backstage role, and name some of his favorite matches that he’s gotten to produce. The former multi-time tag champion also touches on the Sasha Banks vs. Belair WrestleMania 37 headliner, complimenting both women for their creative input and discussing what it was like to put that match together as well. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on getting to produce the Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks WrestleMania 37 headliner:

I mean, it’s always very cool and special to see, like with what I do now, we kind of — it’s cool to have an idea and then to see it come to fruition and kind of come to life in 3D, it’s a very cool thing on every level. So when it’s the main event of WrestleMania, it’s almost indescribable and I’m not gonna — not that we’re gonna sit around and take credit for other people’s work but it was a fun process and it was a hell of a performance to watch and to be a part of, even a small part of it or whatever part of it I was, it was very cool to experience the entire thing from start to finish. It was very exhilarating and a thrilling, fun ride, like I said, from start to finish.

Names some of his favorite matches he’s gotten to produce:

It’s hard to go against that Sasha [Banks]/Bianca [Belair] match, but I’m very proud of that tag title match the very next day too. 26,000 fans chanting for Tamina. Tamina’s a very, very good friend of mine. I don’t know. I think she might’ve been signed for two or three months and then got called up with The Usos so she was literally just thrown into the deep in and she did great and I’d work with them three or four nights a week every week so, I’m very familiar with — and I would kind of help her out on the road in terms of at the ring and stuff. So man, I mean that and another match that I’m very, very proud of is — I mean a lot to be honest. I’m blown away by the girls, by the women of WWE. I’m blown away by them, I’m really in awe of them all the time. They surprise me all the time and just when I think like, ‘Okay, these guys are that good, I get it now,’ they still surprise me. Take it another level, another level, all of them across the board. They’re so cool to be around and just how hard they wanna work and another one would be Sasha and Bayley against Nia [Jax] and Shayna [Baszler] when Bayley turns on Sasha after. I’m very proud of that match. I love that match. It was so many twists throughout the entire thing that it just was cool. It was a different version of a traditional — a different take on tag team wrestling that I really, really love that match.

