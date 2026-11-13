Before TJ Wilson signed with WWE, a month without word after his developmental tryout led him to ask a friend about possible interest from TNA. Wilson discussed that stretch, the advice he received before the tryout and his early education in wrestling during an archival Developmentally Speaking interview from 2025. The former Tyson Kidd described several paths that shaped his career without presenting any of them as a current plan.

Wilson said he felt encouraged by the assessment of his October 2006 tryout, but the wait for an offer began to wear on him. He messaged wrestler Johnny Devine, who was then with TNA, to ask whether the promotion might be interested. Wilson did not say TNA made him an offer.

“I didn’t hear anything and I started to think … I remember at the time he’s in TNA and I remember talking to him and being like, man, I wonder if TNA is interested and I can at least maybe if I don’t get this offer right now maybe I can do a little … maybe I can go to TNA.”

He said he would have taken an opportunity seriously rather than treating it as a route to WWE. The call he was awaiting was still from WWE.

“Maybe I end up, I’m always going to be loyal to whoever has [given] me a chance, never really looking at it like a stepping stone. I didn’t look at New Japan as a stepping stone. Like I said earlier, WWE was the goal, but then once I started going to Japan that became its own thing, wasn’t a stepping stone to me.”

Wilson said he messaged Devine about TNA and received a call from WWE’s Mike Bucci the next morning. He did not claim that WWE knew about his message or that it caused the call.

“I remember messaging Johnny [Devine] about maybe going to TNA … and I literally got a call the next morning, got a call the next morning from Mike [Bucci].”

Earlier, Carl DeMarco helped Wilson pursue the WWE tryout. Wilson recalled DeMarco warning that his size could make him harder to sell to decision makers, then encouraging him to stay busy and arrive prepared. Wilson took that advice as a way to improve his chances, rather than as a rejection:

“He said, ‘I’ll be honest … you’re a little bit of a hard [sell] due to your size and stuff.’ … He said, ‘Can you be busy? Can you be busy this summer? Because if you’re busy, it’ll help.’”

After Wilson worked in England that summer, DeMarco gave him an October 1 tryout date. Wilson recalled more specific instructions for how to present himself that week:

“You’re not really going to get much bigger. … You can get a little bit leaner or whatever. … Show up, be as tanned as possible … and here’s what you have to do more than anything: you have to out wrestle every single person there.”

Wilson believed the tryout went well, though he expected promos to be a harder test. He credited Bill DeMott with helping him during the week and recalled being told that DeMott’s written assessment of him was unusually positive.

His relationship with the Hart family was another part of the interview. Wilson said he felt he made an impression on Bret Hart while training at Bret’s house with Teddy Hart. Bret asked why he did not win any of his 1993 King of the Ring tournament matches with the Sharpshooter. Wilson remembered Mr. Perfect working Bret’s fingers and answered accordingly.

“I said, ‘Your fingers,’ and Bret said … ‘How did you remember that?’ And I think Bret and I had a really good relationship ever since that.”

Wilson framed that as his own impression of their relationship, rather than a definitive account of what earned Bret’s respect. He also recalled a practice match in the Hart Dungeon when he and Teddy were teenagers; Owen Hart, he said, called their match as it happened.

“Owen’s decision, he took Teddy and I downstairs into the basement in the dungeon and called a match for us on the fly. Like just, ‘TJ, do this. All right, Teddy, do that,’ and just like he called this match for us that we did on the fly. That’s just a great memory I have.”

Finally, Wilson reflected on five tours and two Best of the Super Juniors tournaments with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He said management changed and his run there ended without a dispute. Although WWE had been his childhood goal, he said he would have been content if Japan had become his entire wrestling career.

“I loved my time in Japan, man. Honestly, if things had worked out, I would have had no problem, you know, going over there maybe however many times a year as they wanted me. I would have had no problem like that being my wrestling career.”

Wilson’s guest entry is included in WrestlingHeadlines’ Developmentally Speaking podcast guide. This interview is archival; his recollections concern his earlier wrestling career.

Source: TJ Wilson on Developmentally Speaking.