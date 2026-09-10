TJP says he and Lince Dorado would like WWE to revisit the Cruiserweight Classic. On Certified Mark, he recalled finding the tournament’s old trophy during a visit to WWE’s warehouse.

That discovery prompted them to discuss pitching another edition. TJP said he would even be interested in hosting, and pointed to emerging talent as a reason the idea could work.

He did not announce an approved WWE project. Describing their interest, TJP said “we really would love to make it happen.”

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