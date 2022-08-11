Pro-wrestling star TJP was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included his thoughts on competing in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, a tournament he ended up winning to become the company’s new cruiserweight champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he was doing motion capture work when William Regal asked him to do the Cruiserweight Classic:

“So I was doing the motion capture and he [Regal] had left me a voicemail, then he called me back again and I answered it. I didn’t turn it down, I didn’t have a reason to not necessarily want to do it. But what I didn’t think was that I was going to sign and stay with the company. But when he asked me I was like this could be a generational thing, this could be like the new J Cup. I don’t care about legacies; I don’t care about my own legacy at all. If I retired today and my Wiki disappeared I wouldn’t care. I enjoy it and I love it, but with flagpole moments I don’t really care about that. But this is something in history that 20 years from now some kid will go ‘Man that Cruiserweight Classic.’ WWE were not doing these types of things at the time, it was still at the tail end of the FCW era. I thought that this company only likes big dudes and models, so that’s it.”

How he ultimately decided to do the Cruiserweight Classic and sign with WWE:

“But things were changing, so I decided to do this one thing but I didn’t think that I would stay. But he [Regal] called me a couple of times and then he called me a couple more times, and then a few more times. It was then that he needed help to fill out the rest of the field. He said to me ‘Do you know guys from different parts of the world? What are we missing?’ I don’t know who I got on board, a lot of guys may have already been on their radar, but I did recommend people like Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. But I did it and it was after that second round match with [Johnny] Gargano that they put us all in a room and giving us offers one by one. I kept turning them down, I turned them down three times.”

(Special thanks to CVV for sending over quotes)