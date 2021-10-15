Pro-wrestling star and regular NJPW competitor TJP is headed to CMLL.
The news was confirmed in a press release by NJPW, who announced that the former NXT cruiserweight champion would be competing for the lucha-libre promotion imminently. Check out the full details below.
CMLL have announced that TJP will be competing in the promotion ‘imminently’. The Fil-Am Flash has been a part of NJPW STRONG since its inception, and recently joined the United Empire in Texas. TJP will be wrestling in Philadelphia on NJPW STRONG’s Showdown tapings this weekend, where he will be teaming with Will Ospreay against Ren Narita and Clark Connors on Saturday night, and facing Clark Connors one on one Sunday.