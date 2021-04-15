Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that stars TJP and Bu Ku Dao will collide in singles-action on next week’s edition of Fusion. Details can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao for this Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Idol versus protege will finally go down this Wednesday on FUSION as Bu Ku Dao is cleared to return to the ring and will face his fallen hero and former teacher TJP 1-on-1.

This match between two former friends was originally set to take place over a month ago but was postponed after TJP physically assaulted Bu Ku just as he was about to make the walk out to the ring.

TJP & Bu Ku Dao were an emerging threat in the tag team division, only for TJP to be unprofessional towards the one guy who looked up to him more than anyone.

Now the stage is set for an idol vs. a protege.

Will TJP’s experience triumph over the underdog Bu Ku Dao?

Will Bu Ku Dao prove he belongs in the major leagues of wrestling?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.