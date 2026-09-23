Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling is bringing back a show built around its newest generation of wrestlers. The promotion announced BECOMING 2 for December 19 at TOKYO SQUARE in Itabashi.

The second edition will be limited to wrestlers who debuted in 2023 or later. TJPW specifically identified Wakana Uehara and HIMAWARI among the generation eligible for the event.

That restriction gives the younger members of the roster their own showcase, rather than placing them alongside the promotion’s full lineup. Matches have not been announced.

The same announcement confirmed Yuki Kamifuku’s final hometown event for December 10 at Shonandai Culture Center in Fujisawa. The show’s title describes a farewell to Shonandai and its important places, friends and memories.

TJPW also announced an additional December 5 show in Itabashi, with its lineup to be determined because some wrestlers will be traveling to Texas.

Source: TJPW’s official December event announcement.