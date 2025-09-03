TKO Group issued the following:

TKO Announces 100% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend Program and Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a significant increase to its quarterly cash dividend program. TKO’s Class A common stockholders will now receive their pro rata share of an aggregate distribution of approximately $150 million from TKO Operating Company, LLC to its equity holders, representing a 100% increase over the prior program.

The per share dividend to the holders of TKO’s Class A common stockholders as declared by the board under the upsized dividend program will be $0.76 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2025.

“On the heels of our UFC and WWE U.S. domestic media rights renewals and the strong earnings and cash flow profile they provide, alongside the continued strength and momentum in our underlying business, we are proud to double TKO’s quarterly cash dividend,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO. “The increased dividend, together with our share repurchase program that we expect to commence within the third quarter, reflects our ongoing commitment to a robust capital return strategy and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Company intends to fund quarterly dividends with cash flow from operations and/or cash on hand. Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of TKO based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in its debt agreements and legal requirements and other factors that TKO deems relevant.

In addition, the Company has concurrently launched a potential upsize of its existing credit facility by up to $1.0 billion, the consummation of which is subject to market conditions and customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. TKO intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the expected dividend payment date and timing thereof, future dividend amounts, expected timing of the Company’s repurchase program and the potential upsize of its existing credit facility. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to those factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in TKO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and TKO’s Investor Relations site at investor.tkogrp.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, TKO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.