TKO Group issued the following:

TKO Announces Completion of $800 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase and Commencement of $174 Million 10b5-1 Trading Plan

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced the completion of its accelerated share repurchase agreement (the “ASR Agreement”) to repurchase $800 million of its outstanding Class A common stock.

In connection with the completion of the ASR Agreement, the Company also announced the commencement of its 10b5-1 trading plan for the repurchase of up to $174 million of its outstanding Class A common stock (the “10b5-1 Plan”) that was originally announced on September 15, 2025.

“We remain focused on deploying capital to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. Our commitment to a robust and sustainable capital return program is a key tenet of our capital allocation strategy,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO. “The completion of the ASR Agreement and commencement of the 10b5-1 Plan, as well as our quarterly cash dividend program, reflect our conviction in the business and the intrinsic value of our stock.”

On September 16, 2025, the Company paid $800 million to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and received an initial delivery of 3,161,430 shares of Class A common stock. The ASR Agreement period ended on November 17, 2025 and the Company received an additional 1,053,960 shares as final settlement of the agreement. In total for the ASR Agreement, the Company repurchased 4,215,390 million shares.

The 10b5-1 Plan will remain in effect until the earlier of February 26, 2026, all shares have been repurchased or it is terminated pursuant to its terms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. TKO intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding transactions under the 10b5-1 Plan, including the timing and expected amount of repurchases thereunder, and the Company’s other capital return initiatives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to those factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in TKO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and TKO’s Investor Relations site at investor.tkogrp.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, TKO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

Website Disclosure

Investors and others should note that TKO announces material financial and operational information to its investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as well as its Investor Relations site at investor.tkogrp.com. TKO may also use its website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about TKO when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investor Email Alerts” option under the Resources tab on investor.tkogrp.com.