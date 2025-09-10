TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro is banking big on next week’s WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event.

Speaking Wednesday, September 10 at the annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Shapiro discussed the September 20 premium live event, which will serve as the launch point for WWE’s new multi-year partnership with ESPN.

Shapiro said the goal is for WrestlePalooza to become “an annual recurring franchise” that could stand alongside WWE’s most notable yearly spectacles.

“Hopefully, Wrestlepalooza is a winner and we can bring that back annually. That could be a marketing bonanza for us if we do that right,” Shapiro stated. He added that Paul “Triple H” Levesque is “spending day and night creatively making what we think it can be: another WrestleMania or another SummerSlam.”

Shapiro noted that while the Royal Rumble sits just below those two cornerstone events, WWE sees WrestlePalooza potentially “in that quadrant.”

WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN is scheduled to take place on September 20 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.