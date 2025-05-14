TKO gave a special shoutout to Montez Ford on Wednesday, May 14, announcing that the WWE Superstar has officially been inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

Ford joins an impressive 2024 class that includes Derek Anderson, Khalia Collier, Donnie Edwards, Cedric The Entertainer, Rita Ng, and Donnie Wahlberg.

“Congratulations to WWE Superstar Montez Ford on being inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Of America Alumni Hall of Fame,” the announcement from TKO congratulating Ford read.

The official Boys & Girls Club Of America website at BGCA.org includes the following bio for Montez Ford: