TKO gave a special shoutout to Montez Ford on Wednesday, May 14, announcing that the WWE Superstar has officially been inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.
Ford joins an impressive 2024 class that includes Derek Anderson, Khalia Collier, Donnie Edwards, Cedric The Entertainer, Rita Ng, and Donnie Wahlberg.
“Congratulations to WWE Superstar Montez Ford on being inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Of America Alumni Hall of Fame,” the announcement from TKO congratulating Ford read.
The official Boys & Girls Club Of America website at BGCA.org includes the following bio for Montez Ford:
Kenneth Crawford, known as WWE Superstar Montez Ford, first started going to the Boys & Girls Club when he tagged along with his older sisters in his early years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before signing with WWE in 2015, debuting in the NXT brand with Angelo Dawkins. In 2017, the duo debuted as “The Street Profits,” going on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. They joined the Main Roster in 2019, capturing the RAW Tag Team Championship that year and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in 2020. They are the second team to achieve the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown. In 2025, they recaptured the WWE Tag Team Championship to become four-time tag team champions.
“When I visit Boys & Girls Clubs today, it’s inspiring to see how so much has evolved, but those feelings of safety and belonging from when I was growing up are still there. Will always be there.”
Congratulations to @WWE Superstar @MontezFordWWE on being inducted into the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame! #WWEInTheCommunity pic.twitter.com/83K4LsCwZc
— TKO (@TKOGrp) May 14, 2025