Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque takes left turns when fans are expecting right turns.

That’s how Mark Shapiro sees things.

The TKO COO offered high praise for the creative mind of the WWE CCO during his appearance at the annual JP Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference this week.

“There are two x-factors when you look at WWE,” Shapiro said when talking about the company’s recent surging success on a business level. Netflix, this is the greatest marketing platform you could ever ask for. Their pre-roll is one of the strongest tools. If you’re clicking on that icon, you’re getting a trailer.”

Shapiro continued, “The (other) X-factor is the creative power we have behind the brand. Paul Levesque lives and breathes; his whole life has been spent in WWE.”

Levesque was then praised for his sharp creative mind, taking fans different directions than they were expecting, using the recent unexpected John Cena heel turn as the prime example.

“He’s amazing on the creative storylines,” Shapiro said. “Just when you think you know where he’s going, he turns left, like the heel John Cena became and then the champion.”

