AI could soon play a much bigger role in how WWE creates and delivers its content.

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently spoke during a company Town Hall meeting, where he emphasized that integrating artificial intelligence into WWE’s creative and business strategy is becoming a “major priority.”

According to Shapiro, WWE leadership is already putting AI to work behind the scenes.

“Nick Khan and Triple H are using AI for storylines with the WWE,” Shapiro stated. “What’s resonating? What superstars are resonating? In what pockets of the country are they resonating?”

The idea is simple.

But the implications are massive.

By analyzing fan engagement and regional reactions, WWE can better tailor its storytelling, touring schedule, and overall presentation to maximize impact and profitability.

Shapiro elaborated further on how this data-driven approach can shape multiple aspects of the company.

“That helps us with, obviously, our content, our editorial, our creative, our mapping, our touring, and of course, maximizing revenue and getting our product out to the fans most in need of it.”

In addition to the AI discussion, WWE President Nick Khan offered an intriguing tease about a future marquee event.

“Wait until you hear the announcement on where we’re going to be for WrestleMania in 2028,” Khan said.

A big reveal for WrestleMania 44 could be on the horizon.

Khan also spoke about prioritizing safety when talk of the current climate in Saudi Arabia same up while discussing next year’s WrestleMania 43 show in Riyadh.

“We’re only going if it’s safe or if we’re allowed there,” Khan said. “We are monitoring with our heads of security internally and with our government affairs folks externally, the situation there. If U.S. citizens are allowed in at this moment in time, it is declared and deemed safe, we’ll all be going there. Saudi is deeply desirous of getting WWE back there and getting events restarted, especially those that come from the United States.”

(H/T: POST Wrestling)