Growing frustration within TKO Group Holdings is reportedly reaching a boiling point.

According to a report from Ben Fowlkes of Uncrowned, multiple employees within the WWE and UFC parent company are increasingly unhappy with the decision to continue holding events in Saudi Arabia despite ongoing missile and drone attacks in the region.

The concerns intensified following the November 6 Power Slap event and WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7, both of which took place amid heightened security concerns.

Another attack struck Riyadh’s financial district just hours after Crown Jewel concluded. The majority of WWE personnel had already departed the country by that point, although Bronson Reed remained hospitalized in Saudi Arabia after suffering injuries during the premium live event.

Several TKO employees reportedly believe their safety has become an afterthought as the company continues prioritizing its scheduled events in the region.

“Why are you still even having these shows at this point?” one company source questioned. “I think the answer is, if they chose not to do the show, they would lose out on millions and millions of dollars.”

The source continued with a harsh assessment of the company’s priorities.

“From what I’ve heard, if we don’t do the shows in Saudi Arabia or [United Arab Emirates] or Doha or wherever we are going, then our fourth-quarter earnings will be off and our shareholders aren’t going to get their money,” the source stated. “So it’s all about greed. They don’t care about anybody’s well-being. The level of greed with this company is so gross.”

The situation has become particularly concerning following an escalation of attacks throughout October, including a missile strike at King Khalid International Airport on October 10.

The U.S. State Department subsequently ordered diplomats and non-emergency government personnel to leave Saudi Arabia.

While other major sporting events, including the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament and PIF Saudi International golf tournament, were postponed, TKO continued moving forward with its scheduled programming.

That included the October 31 boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbili, which was promoted in part by Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh.

The company also has additional events scheduled in Riyadh, including a Zuffa Boxing event on November 14 and UFC Fight Night on December 5.

“All [TKO executives] talk about is if the State Department says it is OK to fly there,” another source said. “The rest of us are like, ‘If the State Department has to think about it at all, let’s just postpone.’ That’s what all the other sports are doing. Why can’t TKO?”

Beyond the safety concerns themselves, employees are reportedly upset over what they describe as a lack of communication regarding emergency procedures and contingency plans.

One source specifically pointed to the upcoming December 5 UFC event, claiming employees have received virtually no information about what would happen if the security situation deteriorates.

“Not one email has gone out saying, ‘Here are the details and the plans for December 5th.’ That’s crazy,” the source stated. “They don’t tell you anything. They just throw it at you. How about a backup plan? How about a safety letter? ‘Hey, if x happens, we go do y. We’ll all meet here. We’ll do this. We’ll do that.’ Nothing.”

Another employee offered an even more critical assessment of the company’s treatment of its workforce.

“They don’t f**king care about you one bit,” the source said. “People are just getting tired of the way they’re getting treated. They get treated like sh*t and everybody’s tired of it. The lack of communication, the greed, the lack of appreciation, people are just sick of it.”

The report also noted that some employees are considering refusing to travel to Saudi Arabia altogether, although fears of losing their jobs could ultimately prevent them from following through.

One longtime employee acknowledged that morale has deteriorated significantly as TKO continues refusing to relocate or postpone its events.

“I‘m not the only one who does not want to fly there,” the employee said. “It’s crazy.“

Another source explained the difficult position workers believe they are being placed in.

“But I don’t know how many will follow through with that. This is a company that can fire you for no reason or any reason. Everyone just can’t believe this is a choice that they are being forced to make — fly into a war zone or risk getting fired before Christmas,” the source stated.

The controversy also follows reports that WWE Superstar Gunther declined to travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel due to the security situation, resulting in his planned match against Demon Finn Balor being removed from the event.

Despite the growing concerns, TKO has not announced any changes to its upcoming Zuffa Boxing or UFC Fight Night events in Riyadh.

Current and former employees reportedly described the company’s overall culture as being heavily focused on maximizing short-term profitability, with some workers believing their only realistic options are to accept the situation or leave the company.