TKO Group released their second quarter 2025 earnings report on Wednesday.

Featured below is the complete press release that was sent out by the WWE and UFC parent-company today with all of the business-related metrics and information for 2025 Q2.

TKO Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Raises Full Year 2025 Guidance

ESPN and WWE Today Announced a Multiyear Domestic Rights Agreement for WWE Premium Live Events

Acquired Businesses

On February 28, 2025, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) completed the acquisition of certain businesses operating under the IMG brand (“IMG”), On Location, and Professional Bull Riders (“PBR”) (collectively referred to as the “Acquired Businesses”). As a common control acquisition, reported results presented in this earnings release reflect the Acquired Businesses as if they had been part of TKO during the historical periods presented. (See “Basis of Presentation” for further details.)

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

* Revenue of $1.308 billion

* Net income of $273.1 million

* Adjusted EBITDA of $526.5 million

Full Year 2025 Guidance

* The Company increased its targets for revenue to $4.630 billion to $4.690 billion

* The Company increased its targets for Adjusted EBITDA to $1.540 billion to $1.560 billion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TKO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“TKO generated strong financial results in the quarter, led by record performance at both UFC and WWE,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO. “Our live content and experiences are proving a key differentiator for organizations and brands looking to capture audience, and our strategy is tailor made for today’s experience economy and the white-hot sports event marketplace. Given the continued momentum across our portfolio and our overall business outlook, we are raising our guidance for the full year.”

ESPN and WWE Agreement

Earlier today, ESPN and WWE announced a five-year agreement to bring WWE’s premium live events (“PLEs”) in the U.S. to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer offering. The ESPN DTC service will stream all WWE PLEs annually, in their entirety, with select simulcasting on ESPN linear platforms.

“For much of the past 45 years, ESPN has been the institution of record in the world of sports,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO, TKO. “We are proud WWE will now take a prominent seat at its table during such a transformational juncture. As we look to the second half of 2025, we remain focused on delivering the next UFC domestic media rights deal, integrating industry leaders IMG, On Location, and PBR fully into TKO, and executing on our capital return initiatives.”

Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2025

Revenue increased 10%, or $115.2 million, to $1.308 billion. The increase primarily reflected an increase of $21.5 million at UFC, to $415.9 million, and an increase of $99.4 million at WWE, to $556.2 million, partially offset by a decrease of $13.0 million at IMG, to $306.6 million.

Net Income was $273.1 million, an increase of $226.9 million from $46.2 million in the prior year period. The increase primarily reflected the increase in revenue and a decrease in operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses reflected a decrease in direct operating costs of $114.8 million, a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses of $3.9 million, and a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $19.5 million. The decrease in direct operating costs was primarily due to the write down of unsold tickets that was recorded in the prior year period in the IMG segment for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 75%, or $225.7 million, to $526.5 million, primarily due to an increase of $12.9 million at UFC, to $244.8 million, an increase of $78.5 million at WWE, to $329.8 million, an increase of $120.2 million at IMG, to $29.0 million, and an increase of $14.1 million at Corporate and Other, to ($77.1) million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 40% from 25%.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $396.2 million, an increase of $89.1 million from $307.1 million, primarily due to higher net income partially offset by the timing of working capital. Working capital included the favorable impact of approximately $164.8 million of pre-payments held in escrow related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well as the adverse impact of a $125.0 million payment related to the UFC antitrust lawsuit. (See “Other Matters” for further details.)

Free Cash Flow was $374.9 million, an increase of $94.6 million from $280.3 million, due to the increase in cash flows generated by operating activities and a decrease in capital expenditures.

Cash and cash equivalents were $535.1 million as of June 30, 2025. Gross debt was $2.769 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Additional Information

As previously announced, TKO will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 6, 2025, to discuss its second quarter 2025 results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s website at investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (conference ID: 381252). Please reserve a line 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

Any accompanying materials referenced during the call will be made available on August 6, 2025, at investor.tkogrp.com. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s website.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.