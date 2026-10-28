TKO leadership addressed ongoing safety concerns surrounding upcoming events in the Middle East during a company-wide meeting on Wednesday, October 28, as new details continue emerging about WWE Crown Jewel 2026’s unexpected venue change in Saudi Arabia.

According to PWInsider, TKO held a virtual town hall meeting for employees across its various divisions, including WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing and On Location.

The meeting reportedly featured updates from each department, with executives discussing current operations and upcoming events.

During the meeting, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Marc Shapiro addressed the company’s upcoming events in the Middle East, emphasizing that the safety of everyone involved was “paramount.”

Shapiro’s comments came amid heightened security concerns throughout Saudi Arabia, where WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel on November 7.

Importantly, the meeting took place before Wednesday’s announcement that Crown Jewel would be moving from its originally scheduled venue in Riyadh on short notice. As a result, the venue change was not discussed during the town hall.

Riyadh Season subsequently confirmed that Crown Jewel would be relocated to another venue within the Saudi capital, with tickets for the original location being refunded and replacement tickets expected to become available within 48 hours.

Although the initial announcement did not identify the replacement venue, new reporting has shed additional light on WWE’s plans.

According to Forbes, Crown Jewel is now expected to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, a venue WWE previously used for Night of Champions in June 2026.

The reported location has not yet been independently confirmed through an official announcement from WWE or Riyadh Season.

The venue change comes as Saudi Arabia continues dealing with regional security threats and significant travel disruptions, including repeated missile and drone attacks and widespread airline cancellations.

However, organizers have not publicly attributed the decision to relocate Crown Jewel within Riyadh to security concerns.

Meanwhile, WWE President Nick Khan also spoke during Wednesday’s TKO town hall, highlighting several emerging talents he believes represent the company’s future.

Khan specifically mentioned Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, Sol Ruca and Oba Femi while discussing WWE’s next generation of stars.

Despite the venue adjustment and ongoing security concerns, WWE Crown Jewel remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.