TKO has issued an internal memo in response to the newly announced U.S. travel ban targeting several foreign nations. The executive order, enacted by the Trump Administration on Wednesday, restricts entry into the U.S. for foreign nationals without valid visas from countries including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, The Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

According to a report from POST Wrestling, TKO’s internal communication acknowledged the situation and stated that the company is currently assessing all visas sponsored through its affiliates. The memo noted that the executive order may be challenged in court and said updates are expected as the situation evolves.

TKO stated that it anticipates the ban will affect only a small number of athletes and staff and confirmed that outreach will be made to those potentially impacted. At this time, neither WWE nor UFC has any events scheduled in the affected countries, and it remains unclear how many individuals under the TKO banner may be directly affected.

You can read the full memo below:

“Our initial analysis is below but we expect further information to become available (and it is also possible that the ban will be challenged in court). We have undertaken a review of visas sponsored by TKO companies and the order will hopefully only impact a small number of athletes and employees. We will be reaching out to those impacted shortly.

President Trump’s executive order fully and partially suspends entry of passport holders from certain countries as of Monday 9 June 2025, with some exceptions. This applies to those who are currently outside of the US and do not already have a valid visa.

Full suspension of entry for passport holders without existing visas from: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan (not South Sudan), and Yemen.

Partial suspension of entry for passport holders from these countries who are entering on visitor visas (B1/B2) or student visas (F, M, and J visas): Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. Clients from these countries may still apply for creative visas (O-1, P-1) and employees may still apply for work visas (L, H1-B) but the visas may be restricted.

EXCEPTIONS INCLUDE if the passport holder is:

* Already holding a valid US visa (even if outside of the US at this time);

* A lawful permanent resident/green card holder;

* a dual national with a passport from a country not listed above;

* Any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State;

* An individual whose entry to the US is in the national interest as determined by the Secretary of State.

* The executive order will be reviewed regularly for possible changes to the list of countries and the above exemptions.

Passport holders from the above countries with existing visas may still travel to the US but may face difficulty at the airport and extensive questioning at the border. In addition, the executive order does not indicate that existing visas will be revoked but this may change. Let us know in advance if you have a client or employee from the list of countries above who is travelling to the US.”