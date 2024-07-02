TKO has made an investment in EverPass, a media platform which distributes premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses. TKO (WWE and UFC) could join next to the NFL as EverPass recently acquired UPshow, giving businesses the option to stream NFL Sunday Ticket.

Full details can be found below.

EverPass Media Acquires UPshow, Allowing NFL Sunday Ticket to be Streamed at Commercial Businesses for the First Time Ever

UPshow brings immediate streaming solution to EverPass’ commercial-focused media platform

TKO Group Holdings invests in EverPass; Mark Shapiro, President and Chief Operating Officer of TKO, joins EverPass Board alongside representatives from 32 Equity and RedBird Capital

EW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverPass Media, a leading media platform for distribution of premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses, today announced it has acquired UPshow, a leading on-premise entertainment and performance marketing platform. The acquisition further accelerates EverPass’ business model, adding essential streaming, consumer engagement, and performance marketing capabilities to its IP-based content library, establishing a comprehensive and innovative media platform tailored specifically for commercial businesses. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

In addition to today’s acquisition, TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, has made a strategic investment in EverPass. Mark Shapiro, President and Chief Operating Officer of TKO, has joined the Board of EverPass, joining representatives from RedBird Capital and 32 Equity.

As part of the integration of UPshow into EverPass, businesses will now have the option to stream NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time ever starting with the upcoming 2024 NFL season. EverPass and UPshow are currently partners for Peacock Sports Pass, a sports package offering commercial businesses access to select events from Peacock’s live sports content library, including Big Ten football and basketball, Premier League and the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil.

The addition of UPshow provides vital technology infrastructure and streaming solutions to EverPass. Together, the combined company will unlock unparalleled flexibility, customization and engagement for commercial businesses, turning each screen into a dynamic, viewing experience and revenue generator. Key functional highlights include:

Centralized, Premium Content Hub – Allows for unparalleled flexibility with no capacity constraints, putting the power back in the operator’s hands.

Interactive Customer Experience – Engage with trivia, real-time betting odds, interactive stats, QR code activations and hundreds of short-form entertainment channels, all designed to deepen guest engagement.

Easier Management – Designed to simplify content management for venue staff with easy navigation, advance scheduling features, remote management and notification options around major events and games.

Data Analytics – Unlocks immediate insights into audience viewing patterns and preferences, equipping owners with actionable intelligence for content selection and allowing for sharper marketing tactics and promotions.

Innovative Ad Opportunities – Ability to create new revenue streams through ad products that engage and entertain via our expanded digital display network.

Performance Marketing – Seamless integration for key offers, loyalty programs and promotional campaigns, enabling targeted promotions to achieve greater measurable business results.

Derek Chang, EverPass Executive Chairman, said, “Just over a year ago we launched EverPass with a mission of creating the preeminent live sports and entertainment media platform built specifically for commercial establishments. Today’s announcements mark two important steps towards that goal. Adding UPshow’s impressive technology stack to our existing and growing content library gives us the infrastructure to continue to scale our business model and innovate around the out-of-home viewing experience while also giving business owners complete control of their entertainment content. We’re also glad to welcome Mark Shapiro and TKO to EverPass, whose leadership and expertise will support our continued growth as we look to be at the forefront of the shifting sports, media and entertainment ecosystem.”

Alex Kaplan, EverPass Chief Executive Officer, added, “As the media landscape continues to evolve, we’re seeing the true value of premium content. Having access to this content – and knowing how to monetize it with creative and engaging experiences – is essential to growing businesses as well as fanbases, which is what makes EverPass a vital partner for operators and rightsholders. We’re excited that through this acquisition, commercial businesses will now be able to stream NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time ever.”

Founded in 2015 by Adam Hirsen and Matt Gibbs, UPshow is the leading on-premise entertainment and performance marketing platform for screens, powering over 30,000 screens at hospitality, healthcare, automotive services and fitness locations across the country. The platform features robust marketing tools and an entertainment library of over 500 ad-free channels – ranging from live event streaming and hyper-local sports to breaking news and viral videos as well as cutting-edge second screen engagement features.

Adam Hirsen, Chief Executive Officer at UPshow, said, “We’re excited to start this next chapter of growth, now as a part of EverPass. Our ability to provide premium, in-demand content, like NFL Sunday Ticket, coupled with next-generation, live-engagement tools that bring operators a streamlined user experience and the opportunity to engage with clientele is unmatched and creates a must-have product and media platform for businesses. With our shared vision and complementary strengths, we are well-positioned to lead the evolution of on-premise entertainment and marketing.”

“Live sports content is at its zenith, and the EverPass team is creating a remarkable platform purpose-built for the shared experiences both die-hard and casual sports fans crave,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. “TKO is proud to join 32 Equity and RedBird in backing EverPass at this pivotal moment in its growth. From our position at the epicenter of sports and entertainment, we look forward to helping EverPass capitalize on all the opportunities ahead.”