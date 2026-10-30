With WWE Crown Jewel 2026 rapidly approaching, TKO President Mark Shapiro has addressed the possibility of the premium live event being canceled due to ongoing safety concerns in Saudi Arabia.

During a company town hall on Wednesday, Shapiro discussed the November 7 event in Riyadh, where heightened security concerns have emerged following an attack on the city’s airport earlier this month that reportedly left 13 people dead.

The United States Embassy has also issued multiple travel warnings advising American citizens against traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to employees during the town hall, Shapiro acknowledged that investors and analysts have expressed concerns about the potential financial impact of event cancellations as TKO looks to meet its business targets for 2026.

“We have a lot of investors and analysts out there across the Wall Street community that are nervous that we’ll be able to pull off the year without any of our events being canceled. We’ve had investors dubious that we could close out this year without any hiccups, meaning events being canceled. You saw F1 and many events canceled given the global nature of our business. Well, so far, we’ve been lucky enough to not have any interruption.”

Shapiro acknowledged that there are no guarantees the company will be able to complete its remaining schedule without disruptions.

“Can’t guarantee that [we won’t have to cancel any events], but there’s not much we can do about that.”

Regarding the financial consequences of a potential cancellation, Shapiro admitted that such a development “will certainly have an impact on our year in a very negative way.”

Despite those concerns, the TKO executive emphasized that the safety of employees, performers and others involved in the company’s events remains the top priority.

“I don’t want to talk out of both sides of my mouth here. We want to have the year we all envision we’ve all worked hard for. But if there is danger or further escalation of any of these conflicts that are going on, we will not hesitate to cancel those events, damned be our budget.”

Shapiro further stressed that the company would not allow financial considerations to outweigh the potential risks associated with holding events in the region.

“So it’s certainly a balancing act. But the people part of it does come first in that. I know we’ve got a lot of big events coming up in the Middle East. We’re never putting anybody in harm’s way.”

WWE Crown Jewel is not the only major event on TKO’s upcoming schedule in Saudi Arabia. Zuffa Boxing has an event scheduled for November 14 in Riyadh, while UFC Fight Night is set to take place in the city on December 5.

Additionally, Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to compete this Saturday at the same venue slated to host Crown Jewel, although TKO is not involved with that event.

As previously reported, WWE Crown Jewel recently underwent a venue change in Riyadh, with tickets for the original location being refunded and plans announced for a new ticket release.

For now, WWE Crown Jewel remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, with Shapiro’s comments making it clear that TKO is continuing to monitor the situation while leaving open the possibility of cancellation should security conditions deteriorate.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.