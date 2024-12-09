Could more WWE premium live events join the growing trend that started with WrestleMania a few years ago, which sees the big PLE weekend split into a two-night show?

Mark Shapiro feels it is a “natural evolution” and “progression” of the WWE PLE system.

During the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference, the TKO CEO elaborated on this topic.

“[There are] definitely opportunities for that,” Shapiro said. “It’s all a progression, a natural evolution. WrestleMania was a big hit for us to expand. As you look at all these PLEs, depending the partner, I think there is absolutely an opportunity to advance some of them to two days. We’re in a good place with our storylines.”

Shapiro continued, “The way it weaves through is WrestleMania is the culmination and then a new season begins. You use Raw, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, the PLEs to all weave a long form story around multiple storylines and characters driving that discussion and narrative. It also gives us the opportunity to launch new names and bring back names.”

