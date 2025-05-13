TKO President Mark Shapiro addressed the buzz surrounding WWE’s upcoming Netflix docuseries WWE: UNREAL during his appearance at the JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday. The 10-episode series, which is set to debut in summer 2025, has sparked some controversy among fans and insiders due to its unprecedented look behind the scenes—particularly into WWE’s often-guarded creative process.

Shapiro acknowledged those concerns while also emphasizing the appeal of that kind of transparency for audiences.

“I always tell Nick Khan, careful—let’s not give away the Coca-Cola recipe here,” Shapiro said. “But having said that, I think just a little sneak behind into the writers’ room, as evidenced by SNL, is something all fans and viewers want to see.”

WWE: UNREAL is being billed as a rare, behind-the-curtain exploration of how WWE storylines are developed and brought to life, offering fans a deeper look into the inner workings of the creative team. The series is produced by Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning’s company), NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE, with Manning serving as one of the executive producers.