WWE and Comcast’s relationship continues to run deep.

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently spoke with The Varsity and discussed WWE’s current approach to splitting its media rights across multiple outlets.

Shapiro emphasized that the company’s decades-long partnership with Comcast and NBC Universal — which includes Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Raw, and now SmackDown — will remain intact as long as both sides want it.

“Our main stuff sits in a good place. ESPN has the PLEs. Comcast, who has all the history with WWE, we’re not going to leave them as long as they want to be with us, has SmackDown on USA. Now, Netflix has picked up the world with Raw and the premium live events,” Shapiro said.

He went on to explain WWE’s philosophy in balancing revenue, exposure, and brand fit across its different television and streaming partners.

“We’ve narrowed it down,” he added. “We look for different opportunities to find new audiences, and that’s what drove our NXT development league with CW. It’s a combination. You’re looking to maximize dollars, but you also want to maximize reach, audience, and what’s the right fit for your brand.”

