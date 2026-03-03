TKO leadership is addressing the ongoing debate surrounding UFC fighter and WWE Superstar pay.

Compensation for talent in both Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment has long been a hot-button topic, and the conversation has only intensified as TKO continues to post record-setting profits quarter after quarter.

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro was directly asked whether the company’s growing margins would translate into higher pay for fighters and WWE Superstars.

Shapiro pointed to the company’s financial growth while making it clear that compensation is part of the plan.

“Our margins last year were, adjusted for EBITDA, 33.5%. We have announced that midpoint in our guidance, we’re going to be roughly 39.6%, and that margin is inclusive of an increase of fighter and superstar pay. We take that very seriously,” he said.

According to Shapiro, increases are already underway. He noted that fighter bonuses were doubled at the start of the year, coinciding with UFC’s launch on Paramount+.

And more could be coming.

“We are focused on all the ingredients that make our events what they are, and that starts with fighters and superstars. Whatever increases we have, and we will have increases, that are inclusive of the margins and guidance we have targeted.”

For those who missed it, as we noted yesterday, Mark Shapiro also explained why WWE fans are about to get a “phenomenal” return on investment with ESPN Unlimited.