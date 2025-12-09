TKO President Mark Shapiro pulled back the curtain on several major WWE business fronts during his appearance at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference, offering updates on everything from the archives to upcoming NXT events and future media strategy.

Shapiro revealed that WWE is working toward a non-exclusive home for its vast archive library, with an announcement expected in Q1 2026. The current Peacock agreement, covering most archived WWE content, expires at the end of this year.

On the NXT Premium Live Event side, TKO hasn’t officially taken the package to market yet. Shapiro stressed there’s “no rush”, noting they want the process to be “deliberate and thoughtful.”

The NXT PLE deal with Peacock runs through March 2026.

He described the WWE–UFC merger as fully validated, even calling the combined IP strategy “a year ahead of schedule” on TKO’s internal pro forma projections. Shapiro praised WWE’s leadership, including Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and their teams, for unlocking new revenue streams and said the company still has a “monster runway” of growth ahead.

Shapiro also expressed confidence that ESPN boss Jimmy Pitaro will accelerate efforts to align cable providers with ESPN’s new streaming service, ensuring subscribers receive access as part of their cable bundle.

He credited Disney for a strong launch of WrestlePalooza promotion on ESPN, saying both sides were thrilled with the collaboration.

The TKO President also touted UFC’s upcoming rollout on Paramount, calling the company “bold, dynamic,” and extremely motivated to make the partnership succeed with maximum reach. He even hinted at a world where TKO properties could someday land on HBO or TNT if Paramount were to acquire WBD.

Sponsorship momentum remains strong, with TKO close to finalizing another major partnership akin to recent deals with DoorDash and Polymarket—one in a category Shapiro has always wanted to enter.

Finally, Shapiro said WWE and UFC continue fielding more calls from cities hoping to host events, with many willing to offer subsidies or financial incentives, and emphasized that TKO is not currently seeking to acquire new properties.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Changes To Annual Royal Rumble Format WWE Will Be Implementing In 2026