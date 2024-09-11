TKO President Mark Shapiro has shed some light on WWE’s plans to reduce their live event schedule going forward.

As we reported last Monday, WWE is planning to make significant changes to their live event schedule in the future.

In an update, Shapiro spoke at the Goldman Sach’s Communacopia + Technology conference and made it clear that WWE doesn’t need more of what he described as “marginally profitable” shows on their already busy road schedule.

“We’re cutting events at WWE,” Shapiro said. “We’re taking our low-margin, marginally profitable events, untelevised events that Vince [McMahon] put in place to grow the brand.”

Shapiro added, “You’re taking the show on the road and we gotta go to every city we can get to grow the WWE brand. Well the WWE brand, while we still have to grow it, it’s on fire right now. We don’t need to carry these marginally profitable events … What was 300 [events] last year will be roughly 250 this year. And next year, we’ll be close to 200.”

