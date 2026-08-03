For the second consecutive year, WWE presented SummerSlam as a two-night premium live event, following the model that has already been established with WrestleMania.

Speaking during the TKO earnings call, TKO President Mark Shapiro discussed the company’s reasoning for expanding SummerSlam into a two-night event, saying the decision was driven by more than just ticket revenue.

“The two-day show was extraordinary, backed by a sold-out corresponding WWE Fanfest, and delivered strong engagement metrics,” Shapiro said. “Across TKO, we prioritize both the fan experience and improving profitability. They are not mutually exclusive, and they are not always in that order.”

Shapiro acknowledged that WWE likely could have generated more revenue per ticket by keeping the event to one night, but said the broader benefits made the two-night format the better option.

“We could have done SummerSlam on one night and likely had a higher ticket per cap,” he said. “But in looking at that event, we chose two days because we thought it would be an overall fan experience, a better viewing experience on ESPN, more marketing for our brand on ESPN.”

He also pointed to WWE’s desire to bring more major events back to the Midwest.

“We thought it was important to go back to the Midwest,” Shapiro continued. “Outside of Elimination Chamber in Chicago, we haven’t been doing enough of our PLEs in the Midwest.”

Shapiro closed by reiterating the philosophy behind the decision.

“We prioritize both the fan experience and improving profitability,” he said. “They are not mutually exclusive, and they are not always in that order.”

For those interested, you can check out complete TKO Q2 2026 Results from earlier today.