TKO responds.

The media conglomerate that represents WWE and UFC issued the following press release to Variety following the lawsuit that was filed today against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE that accused McMahon and company of sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and most horrific, sex trafficking. You can read full details on the lawsuit here.

Meanwhile, TKO has written the following:

Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.

McMahon is currently the Executive Chairman of TKO.