– WWE Superstars Bayley, Chelsea Green and New Day duo Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be part of “Dimension 20: Titan Takeover.” The new series of the show is scheduled to premiere on April 2 on Dropout.

– WWE Hall of Fame legends Trish Stratus and Lita will be hosting the New York City premiere of “Queen of the Ring.” Trish issued the following announcement via her Instagram page today:

“Everyone knows what wrestling means to us! So we are thrilled to be invited to the New York City premiere of @QueenOfTheRing and join the cast and some very special guests on stage following the screening for a Q&A! The movie tells the incredible true story of Mildred Burke who broke boundaries for women in wrestling when it was still illegal across the country. Queen of the Ring is in theaters nationwide on March 7th at @amctheatres Can’t wait for #TeamBestie to hit the red carpet! See you soon #NYC!”

– As disclosed in an SEC filing alongside its earnings release, TKO Group outlined ongoing legal matters involving WWE.

Investigation into Vince McMahon:

A Special Committee was formed in June 2022 to investigate alleged misconduct by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. While McMahon resigned from all positions in January 2024, WWE continues to receive regulatory inquiries related to the investigation. In July 2023, federal agents executed a search warrant and issued a subpoena to McMahon. In January 2025, the SEC settled charges against him for failing to disclose settlement agreements, leading to material misstatements in WWE’s financial statements. No charges have been brought against the company.

Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits:

In January 2024, a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, and another former executive, alleging sexual assault and violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

In October 2024, five anonymous plaintiffs sued McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO in Maryland, citing allegations of sexual abuse by a former WWE employee in the 1980s.

Stockholder Lawsuits:

Multiple lawsuits were filed in late 2023 and early 2024 by former WWE stockholders, alleging breaches of fiduciary duty related to WWE’s merger with TKO. These suits were consolidated into a single case in Delaware, titled In re World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Merger Litigation.

As of October 2024, some defendants have been dismissed, and discovery is ongoing.

These legal matters remain active, with investigations and litigation continuing to unfold.