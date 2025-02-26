TKO issued a press release on Wednesday to officially announce the first-ever TKO Takeover Week, with UFC, WWE and PBR holding events the same week at the same venue.

TKO Takeover will emanate from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with a PBR event on April 24, a UFC Fight Night on April 26, and an episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on April 28.

Check out the official announcement with all of the details below.

TKO ANNOUNCES ‘TAKEOVER’ IN KANSAS CITY AS UFC, WWE, AND PBR COME TO T-MOBILE CENTER IN APRIL

First ‘TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain’ to Feature Three Dynamic Live Sports and Entertainment Experiences Over Five Days

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS on Thursday, April 24, UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, April 26, WWE Raw on Monday, April 28

Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 26, 2025 – TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) today announced that UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, WWE, a global leader in sports entertainment, and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the world’s premier bull riding organization, will take over the T-Mobile Center for a series of major events from April 24-28.

Beginning with PBR on Thursday, April 24, continuing with UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, April 26, and culminating with WWE’s flagship weekly program Raw on Monday, April 28, fans will have the opportunity to experience the non-stop action from each of these thrilling sports and entertainment properties.

Through an agreement facilitated by the Kansas City Sports Commission, T-Mobile Center in Downtown Kansas City will become the first venue to host a TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC, and WWE events over a single weekend in the same city.

VeChain, a global leader in blockchain solutions, has been UFC’s Official Blockchain Partner since 2022 and has now expanded its commitment to become the inaugural presenting partner of the first ‘TKO Takeover’ to feature UFC, WWE, and PBR.

“Kansas City has collectively hosted dozens of UFC, WWE, and PBR events over the years, and it has become a top destination for each of these respective promotions,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “This is a unique opportunity to showcase these three premier properties in one city at the same time for the benefit of fans and visitors to the area. We thank the Kansas City Sports Commission and the management at T-Mobile Center for making this possible.”

“Kansas City has a great history of hosting world-class events, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition by partnering with three of the biggest brands in the sports and entertainment world,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “These events will generate significant economic impact for our hotels and local businesses, as well as shine a spotlight on Kansas City through broadcast programming and social media.”

“Our longstanding relationship with UFC, WWE and PBR has resulted in some of T-Mobile Center’s most memorable events,” said Jay Cooper, General Manager, T-Mobile Center. “The three together in one action-packed week will be an exciting opportunity for our guests to experience the very best in sports. We are honored that TKO chose T-Mobile Center as the first location for this world-class event package.”

An exclusive all-in-one ticket bundle comprising all three of these thrilling events will go on sale starting Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CST on AXS.com

VIP Experience packages will also be available soon via On Location. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to events, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with athletes, and more. For additional information, please visit onlocationexp.com to view package details.

Additional details about UFC athletes, WWE Superstars, and PBR bull riders scheduled to participate in their respective events in Kansas City will be announced in coming weeks.

UFC and WWE are part of TKO, a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO is in the process of acquiring PBR and On Location.

For more information about the first TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, please visit pbr.com/tkotakeover.

Collectively, UFC, WWE, and PBR have brought more than 60 events to Kansas City over the past 20 years, with each organization having its own storied history in the city.

For PBR, the Kansas City Outlaws, 2024 regular season champions in the PBR Teams league, which was formed in 2022, compete in an annual homestand at T-Mobile Center. In partnership with The Cordish Companies, PBR also operates the PBR Big Sky Bar in the Power & Light district.

Among the more notable UFC athletes who have competed in Kansas City include a group highlighted by former featherweight champion Max Holloway, former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, and former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

WWE’s rich history of events in Kansas City includes hosting Money in The Bank in 2010, as well as two Raw and SmackDown events annually. Several of the biggest names in WWE have competed in Kansas City, including WWE Legend John Cena and the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global ports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion households in approximately 210 countries and territories, and we organize more than 300 live events year-round, attracting more than two million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

About VeChain

Founded in 2015, VeChain built a world-leading enterprise smart contract platform, VeChainThor, helping deliver blockchain adoption apps to hundreds of enterprise partners.

Building on this expertise, VeChain, would go on to launch the VeBetter ecosystem — a sustainability app platform that uses tokenization and incentives to engage and reward users and businesses, driving a new frontier for mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

Visit vechain.org — or vebetter.com to explore.