How has TKO Group business been doing this year?
We’ll find out soon enough!
On Wednesday, WWE parent company TKO issued a press release regarding plans to announce their 2026 first quarter results on May 6.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
TKO to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2026 results after market hours on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.
The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-461-5787 (conference ID: 889739971). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.
About TKO
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO’s businesses include UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization; and its joint venture Zuffa Boxing, a professional boxing promotion. Together, these properties reach more than 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.