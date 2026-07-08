TKO Group Holdings is preparing for their 2026 second quarter results.

On Tuesday, the parent-company of WWE and UFC issued a press release regarding their upcoming 2026 Q2 results coming up on August 3, the day after the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TKO to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its second quarter 2026 results after market hours on Monday, August 3, 2026. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day. The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-461-5787 (conference ID: 515089571). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days. About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO’s businesses include UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization; and its joint venture Zuffa Boxing, a professional boxing promotion. Together, these properties reach more than 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.