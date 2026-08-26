DAZN is expanding its presence in the United States with the acquisition of EverPass Media.

EverPass was founded by the NFL’s 32 Equity investment arm and RedBird Capital Partners, with TKO Group Holdings also among the company’s investors.

Under the deal, RedBird, TKO and the NFL will become minority shareholders in the combined DAZN-EverPass business.

EverPass specializes in distributing live sports to commercial establishments such as bars, restaurants and hotels. The company holds commercial rights to NFL Sunday Ticket along with sports programming from Peacock, Netflix, Paramount and Apple, providing both the sales operation and infrastructure needed to deliver those events to venues.

DAZN CEO Shay Segev commented on what EverPass brings to the company’s growing U.S. operation.

“EverPass Media gives us a proven commercial distribution platform, deep relationships across U.S. venues, and an attractive portfolio of premium rights that perfectly complements our growing U.S. business,” Segev said. “DAZN can now serve every type of customer in the U.S. – from individual sports fans using the DAZN app to commercial venues looking to provide the best possible viewing experience for their customers.”

NFL executive VP of media distribution Hans Schroeder also addressed the acquisition and the league’s continued relationship with DAZN and EverPass.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with DAZN through this acquisition and continue to work with EverPass and DAZN to deliver the best NFLST experience to the commercial marketplace,” Schroeder said. “Together, we will continue to expand reach for commercial NFL Sunday Ticket and deepen engagement in a key segment where fans gather for NFL football.”

(H/T: The Hollywood Reporter)