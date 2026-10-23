TKO executive Ari Emanuel has addressed the possibility of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 being relocated amid ongoing security concerns in Saudi Arabia.

With the November 7 premium live event scheduled to take place in Riyadh, questions continue to surround WWE’s plans following a series of attacks on Saudi Arabian airports and other infrastructure, along with widespread travel disruptions throughout the region.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier on Thursday, October 22, Emanuel was asked about the status of TKO’s upcoming events in the Middle East.

“Right now, everything’s still set. This weekend coming up in Abu Dhabi, we have a UFC fight. We have in the middle of November a Frieze art show. So far, so good. Nothing’s been canceled,” Emanuel said.

Baier followed up by asking whether TKO was receiving government briefings and considering the possibility of moving events if the security situation deteriorates further.

Emanuel confirmed that the company has personnel actively evaluating the situation, including potential alternative locations.

“Yeah, we have a whole team kind of working on this, and kind of when—and if that doesn’t happen, where we can move it. It’s a daily monitoring.”

The comments come as airlines continue extending flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia following recent attacks.

On Friday, October 23, IndiGo announced that flights to and from Riyadh would remain suspended through October 31, just one week before Crown Jewel. The airline also extended cancellations involving Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah through October 27.

Other international carriers have announced extended suspensions, with some restrictions already reaching beyond the November 7 date of WWE’s event.

The latest developments follow Wednesday’s deadly attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, which left two people dead and eight others injured.

The U.S. Embassy has also issued multiple security alerts concerning the ongoing hostilities, warning Americans about potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and further transportation disruptions.

Despite the uncertainty, preparations for Crown Jewel have continued in Riyadh, with footage circulating online showing work underway at the event venue.

Emanuel did not identify any potential replacement locations or indicate that a decision has been made to move the show.

For now, WWE Crown Jewel remains scheduled for November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium.

We will continue to monitor the situation for further updates.