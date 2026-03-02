TKO Group executive Mark Shapiro is bullish on WWE’s long-term future with ESPN.

Even if there are short-term hurdles.

Speaking Monday at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, the TKO president addressed questions about WWE’s premium live events moving to the ESPN platform last September and how the shift has impacted reach and overall popularity.

Shapiro didn’t sugarcoat it.

“It definitely impacts us,” he admitted when discussing the accessibility challenges that have come with the transition.

However, he quickly pointed out that similar concerns were raised when WWE previously moved its premium events to Peacock.

“(Moving to Peacock) was a total success. We play the long game with WWE and we’re doing the same with ESPN,” he said.

The key, according to Shapiro, is full authentication across major distributors for ESPN Unlimited, something he believes will be a game-changer once fully implemented.

He described the service as a “phenomenal package if you’re a sports fan” and stressed that “things will immediately get better” once providers like Comcast, YouTube, and Dish Network allow subscribers to authenticate and access the service at no additional cost.

Comcast’s Xfinity platform reportedly rolled out that capability last weekend, while YouTube subscribers may have to wait until the fall.

Until then, price remains a sticking point.

“That is (the $29.99 monthly cost without authenticating), I believe, is somewhat prohibitive, especially in today’s economy and the struggles that certainly middle income and low income earners are having with affordability. They have to get those deals done. Until they do, that will affect our audience,” Shapiro stated.

Still, he’s seeing encouraging signs.

Referring to this past weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber, Shapiro said WWE experienced “a significant increase in audience” compared to last September’s Wrestlepalooza and noted they “are already making strides.”

He acknowledged that the numbers are not yet where they were a year ago during the Netflix and Peacock era, but emphasized he was “super encouraged” by the viewership updates WWE President Nick Khan was sending him on an hourly basis throughout the event.