Vince McMahon has stepped down from all his positions within TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and the TKO Board of Directors, forever altering the business landscape.
This decision follows a lawsuit that accused him of being involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal by a former WWE employee.
TKO submitted an SEC filing regarding the resignation of McMahon:
“On January 26, 2024, Vincent K. McMahon notified the board of directors (the “Board”) of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) of his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the Board, and any other positions, employment or otherwise, he has at TKO and its subsidiaries, in each case, with immediate effect as of January 26, 2024.”