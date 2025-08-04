The story of Hulk Hogan is coming to FOX.

On Monday, TMZ announced a new documentary dubbed “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” coming to FOX next Tuesday, August 12, at 8/7c.

The official description for the special reads as follows:

TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan premieres Tuesday, August 12 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. With interviews from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart with additional interviews from WWE Superstars including Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.

It is unclear if the aforementioned names listed for interviews in the documentary are new, or made up of archived footage.