TNA After The Glory starts … NOW!

The special opened with footage of new TNA Champion Mike Santana celebrating with his daughter after winning the belt at Bound for Glory this past weekend.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt (who did a great job as always at the PPV) welcomed everyone to the special and talked up the importance of the event and how it drew nearly 8,000 fans.

They talked about the military support for Steve Maclin at the PPV and how Maclin’s family were at ringside.

They showed a video package on Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA International Championship and clips of the bout. Maclin cut an impassioned promo after winning the belt backstage.

They showed footage from this past Tuesday at NXT with Santino Marella, NXT’s Ava, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and J’Evon Evans. They wanted to team up against someone at Halloween Havoc. Stacks showed up and challenged Slater. They made it official for this Tuesday’s NXT episode.

They showed highlights of Slater vs. Evans from Bound for Glory. Even in clipped form, this was super fun to watch.

Matt and Tom interviewed X-Division Champion Leon Slater. He said wrestling in front of 8,000 fans was a special moment for him. He praised Je’Von Evans as a competitor and said he was happy he got to scout him in tag team action before their found at the PPV. He was worried Evans could win at his expense and it’s getting harder and harder to hold the belt. He said they didn’t get to find out to see who the better man was, but they will one day. He believes it was still one of the best matches of all time and they will face off again. They are far from done. He said for the rest of the year and beyond, his goal is to live forever and make more moments.

They covered the TNA Hall of Fame ceremony next, discussing Mickie James and The Beautiful People being the first all-women’s class. They showed highlights of their inductions.

Mickie James joined Matt and Tom to talk about the HOF induction. She said she was caught off guard and was in shock over being told she was going to be inducted. She looked back on her career and said she wanted to thank the company for all the opportunities they had given her over the years. She said the promotion has meant so much to her, especially seeing how its grown since the first PPV with the lingerie battle royal. She got to be the first woman in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match and there’s so many moments that she gets to look back on and enjoy. Having Lisa Marie Varon and Traci Brooks there was special. She said Tara helped set the tone for Hardcore Country Mickie in TNA. She praised all the new Knockouts today and said it was such an important and glorious day. She praised so many great women today showing what they are all capable of in the ring. She’s proud of and excited for all the fresh faces in the locker room. James came off really great here.

They plugged the Genesis PPV.

Eric Young showed up and complained no one was focusing on all the destruction he caused in the Gauntlet for the Gold over the weekend and how he eliminated The Home Town Man and Cedric Alexander. Young denied he was bothered by this but said everyone was afraid of the truth. He said he was cleansing TNA of Joe Hendry. He said everyone is against him, even though he’s a reasonable man. He said no one is ready for the truth. That makes the world sick. Everyone is lying to them and they should open up their eyes. He walked off. Young returned to rant to the camera.

They aired a video package on The Hardys vs. Team 3D at Bound for Glory, highlighting the emotion of Team 3D’s final bout.

They showed footage of Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans from this past Tuesday on NXT. The Hardys showed up and said they were the future of pro wrestling. The offered to have their backs anytime. The idea was The Hardys were endorsing the next generation.

They showed footage of Darkstate attacking the Hardys, setting up the Halloween Havoc match for the NXT Tag Team titles.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were interviewed by Matt and Tom. They feel bad in some ways because they retired The Dudleys but everything comes to an end. They knew it was going to be an emotional match. They feel good about their odds going forward. They are in the middle of a great run. Jeff said that when they first faced off at Madison Square Garden, it was magic. They were inspired watching the Dudleys in the original ECW. Going into BFG, they felt the gravity of the situation. The energy and passion of the Boston crown made it special. The match will be burned in their heads for heir rest of their lives. Jeff wanted a 14 foot ladder but they couldn’t find one. They had no idea Tea 3D was going to retire that night. They are proud of how that match went and the finish was the icing on the cake. When they were handed The Dudleys’ boots they were stunned.

They aired a great video package to promote next week’s airing of a Fade to Black special on BFG weekend. The production team did a hell of a job on this.

They turned to Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA title at Bound for Glory.

They interviewed Mike Santana about his title win. He said he was living in the moment and is still processing the title win. He feels vindicated by everything that happened. He had a plan and he stuck to it when he returned to TNA and followed it every step of the way from the moment he returned in April 2024. That night, he knew he was coming for the top spot in the company. He praised Konnan for being there and said Konnan and the other mentors who revolutionized the business and like big brothers to him. There will be critics but he’s standing tall. It meant the world to have Konnan there that night. He felt like he showed his daughter she can live her dreams.

After Santana left, Eric Young returned as they signed off.

(H/T to PWInsider.com)