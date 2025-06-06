TNA Wrestling returns live tonight from “The Grand Canyon State.”

TNA Against All Odds 2025 goes down this evening, starting with the Countdown To TNA Against All Odds special event at 9:30pm EST., leading into the main card starting at 10/9c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 6, 2025 show at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch

* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Trick Williams (c) vs. Elijah (TNA Title)

* The Nemeths (c) vs. The Rascalz (Tag Titles)

* The Hardys & Leon Slater & TBA vs. The System

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Lee Ying Li (Knockouts Title)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner (International Title)

* Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone (TNA Director of Authority Match)

* Ash & Heather & M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Against All Odds 2025 results from Tempe, AZ.