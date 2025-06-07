The Countdown to TNA Against All Odds gets underway from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

* Ash, Heather, & M by Elegance defeated Xia Brookside, Harley Hudson, & Myla Grace. The Elegance brand were dressed as devils to honor the ASU Sun Devils. The match broke down into moves all around. Ash stood tall to do a dance. Grace grabbed a waist-lock. Ash reversed into the ropes, and the Personal Concierge hit Grace with the devil fork. Ash won on a swanton.

* The return of the IInspiration take place after the pre-show opener. After the match, the Personal Concierge hyped his team. Elegance were interrupted by the return of the IInspiration (IIconics). Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee posed on stage to make clear that they want the Knockouts tag titles.

* Steph De Lander comes out and bullies the commentators to gloat about the De Lander Warner Era, and how Mance Warner will be leaving tonight as the new TNA International Champion.

* Out next comes Santino Marella and Arianna Grace to talk about the TNA Director of Authority match for tonight against Robert Stone. Stone ends up coming out with Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard. It is revealed that Matt Cardona will be the special referee for the Santino-Stone match later tonight.

* The pre-show wraps up soon after this, and the main pay-per-view portion of the show gets underway. Kicking things off in the opening match will be Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner for the TNA International Championship. After a little over ten minutes of action, which saw the match outside of the ring nearly as much as inside, it was “Bulletproof” Maclin who emerged victorious, retaining his TNA International title in the process.

* The Hardys came out accompanied by Leon Slater after their opponents made their ring entrances first. With The System at ringside, Matt Hardy gets on the microphone and announces “The Home Town Star” (Cody Deaner dressed up as a masked man) is their tag-team partner. This eight-man tag bout then gets underway. Home Town Man had a good showing, but the finish was about Slater. Moose speared him out of the air. When Moose went for a second spear, Slater countered for a roll-up to win. Slater just pinned the X-Division champion.

* John Skyler comes down to join on special guest commentary for the next match. Jason Hotch comes out next, followed by Mustafa Ali. The bell sounds and a battle between members of the same group begins. Ali bridges out of an early pin attempt and seems to be taking Hotch lightly. Tight cradle from Hotch, backslide as well, both just getting a two-count. Ali catches Hotch on a corner dive and delivers a quick snap German suplex on the apron!! Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker delivered onto the edge of the apron too, nice! Back inside the ring, low springboard cutter connects. We see a wild tornado DDT off the top-rope from the apron to the floor. In the ring, Hotch hits a Pele kick and a standing Spanish Fly. Ali fights back and ties up the referee, but Tasha Steelz refuses to cheat on his behalf. Ali hits a satelitte DDT and a 450 splash, but refuses to pin him. Skyler didn’t like that. Ali goes for another 450 splash, but Hotch gets his knees up. Hotch tries charging at Ali, but Ali launches him overhead into the turnbuckles. He climbs up and hits another 450 splash for the win. Hotch tries shaking Ali’s hand afterwards, but Ali simply walks away.

* The IInspiration’s return from the Countdown to TNA Against All Odds pre-show earlier tonight is shown. We return live backstage, where Gia Miller is standing by with the duo. Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee say they’ve been gone from TNA for three years. They say the Elegance brand doesn’t dominate, instead, they are back to “IInspire.”

* The First Class Penthouse segment with Mike Santana is up next. AJ Francis and KC Navaro loudly aired their grievances with Santana while the crowd tried to drown them out with boos. Francis assumed Santana wasn’t in the building — until Santana appeared from the crowd. Despite Francis bringing his own security team, Santana fought his way through them. Francis uses Navaro as a shield, allowing Santana to slam him through a table. Francis then smashed a champagne glass over Santana’s head before fleeing the scene.

* Masha Slamovich defends her TNA Knockouts Championship against Lei Ying Lee in the next match of the evening, which is in progress now …

Stay tuned and refresh this page for the latest TNA Against All Odds 2025 results from Bakersfield, CA.

(H/T: CageSide Seats)