Another update on the working relationship between WWE and TNA.

The two companies have been working together since the beginning of the year, kicking off with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appearing in the women’s Royal Rumble matchup. The relationship continued to blossom when Grace showed up on NXT, competing on an episode of television and unsuccessfully challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground this past Sunday. Grace will next be in action at Against All Odds, where she is holding an open challenge for her Knockouts title.

Fightful Select reports that the expectation is that a WWE star will answer Grace’s challenge, and that the WWE/TNA crossover will continue well after this event. Former WWE talents like Zachary Wentz and Mustafa Ali, who are not both in TNA, are said to be high up on the list of people that NXT officials want to use. The report reminds us that Shawn Michaels was a big supporter of Ali prior to his release. However, if Ali does wish to work on the NXT brand it would be up to him. He is not currently under contract with TNA, but is their X-Division Champion.

TNA World Champion Moose is another talent who NXT officials are high up on working with. WWE had attempted to go after Moose in years past but he ultimately decided to remain on the TNA roster.