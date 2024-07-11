If you thought you missed your chance to get a seat for TNA Slammiversary, there is good news.
You haven’t!
On Thursday, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to announce that additional seats have opened up for TNA Slammiversary 2024 Weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada later this month.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
Additional Seats Now Available For Both TNA Wrestling Shows In Montreal, July 20-21
Due to the overwhelming response to the two TNA Wrestling shows in Montreal, company officials confirmed today that the seating for both shows – on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21 – has been expanded and more prime seats are now available.
On Saturday, July 20, TNA Wrestling celebrates its 20th Slammiversary LIVE at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
On Sunday, July 21, be there live as the TNA television trucks capture all the in-ring action. These matches will be captured for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).
Doors: 5:45pm ET
Event Start: 7:00pm ET
Titanium Ticket Perks:
– Pre-show Poutine Party with select TNA stars
– Plus more to be announced