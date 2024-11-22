The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continued to take shape on Thursday night.

As noted, TNA announced Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace in a 2 out of 3 Falls match for the TNA Knockouts title, as well as Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian for their upcoming TNA Turning Point 2024 special event.

After the show wrapped up this week, an additional title match was made official for the November 29 show, which will air as part of WrestleCade 2024.

TNA X-Division Champion Moose will put his title on-the-line against masked fan-favorite Laredo Kid. The match comes after Laredo Kid and Leon Slater defeated Moose and JDC of The System in tag-team action on the 11/21 show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 11/29 TNA Turning Point 2024 show in Winston-Salem, N.C.

* TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defends against Eddie Edwards

* 2 out of 3 falls: TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defends against Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends against Laredo Kid

* No DQ match: Josh Alexander vs Steve Maclin

* Turkey Bowl match: Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Hammerstone vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. John Skyler

* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian

* The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & KUSHIDA