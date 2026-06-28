Another new championship is being added to the mix in the world of TNA Wrestling, and the journey for talent to become the inaugural champion begins soon.

During the ‘Countdown to TNA Slammiversary 2026’ pre-show on Sunday afternoon at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, women’s wrestling legend Traci Brooks came out to announce the introduction of a new title belt coming to the promotion.

What is the new title?

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship.

Brooks revealed that a 16-woman tournament will begin next week on TNA iMPACT on AMC TV on Thursday, July 2, to determine the inaugural TNA Knockouts TV Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage.