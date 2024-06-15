TNA announces dates and locations for its upcoming premium live events.

The promotion revealed at this evening’s Against All Odds that Emergence will take place on August 30th from Louisville, Kentucky. They also announced that Victory Road will take place on September 13th in Cleveland, Ohio and that Bound For Glory will take place in October, although no date or city was given for that one.

