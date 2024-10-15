A fan-favorite international wrestling star is coming to TNA Wrestling’s biggest show of the year.

On Tuesday, TNA announced AAA, AEW and ROH veteran El Hijo Del Vikingo for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement:

Vikingo Returns to TNA Wrestling at Bound For Glory Breaking news! For the first time since 2020, the spectacular, high-flying sensation and longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion of all time, Vikingo, will make his highly-anticipated return to TNA Wrestling at Bound For Glory. But what does he have in store for the TNA roster?



Don’t miss the biggest event of the year LIVE October 26 on pay-per-view from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI. Tickets are on-sale now at Etix.com.



