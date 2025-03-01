– TNA Wrestling announced via social media on Saturday that NXT World Champion Oba Femi and TNA X-Division Champion Moose will go face-to-face ahead of their champion versus champion showdown at WWE Roadblock when TNA iMPACT returns next Thursday night, March 6, 2025.

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world! Before facing off at #WWERoadblock, @Obaofwwe and @TheMooseNation will meet FACE TO FACE on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/CEiCoI6FRb — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2025

– Steve Maclin surfaced on social media where he commented on a post of a video of himself in a TNA digital exclusive talking about what it meant to him to be back at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

“Sometimes, we don’t understand why things happen or the lessons they bring until we’re ready to learn them,” he wrote. “My biggest lesson, always keep moving forward, never be afraid to fail & know that you are never out of the fight.”

Sometimes, we don’t understand why things happen or the lessons they bring until we’re ready to learn them. My biggest lesson, always keep moving forward, never be afraid to fail & know that you are never out of the fight. #MACLIN https://t.co/I38vXTO1qs — Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) February 28, 2025

– Ash By Elegance took to X today to continue her “personal concierge” storyline along with Heather by Elegance, as the two are working for TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion duo Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) following their loss this past Thursday night on TNA iMPACT.

This pic says it all!!! I have to be bullied by @JodyThreat @DaniLuna_pro – they smell like their dog… they act like trashy men… – @IamGeorgeIceman save ussssss !! @Heathereckless & I don’t deserve this treatment!!! #bullies @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/k77GDSFhuB — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) February 28, 2025

– TNA Wrestling issued a press release on Saturday to announce the first-ever “The Ultimate Hardy Experience” and “The Extreme Hardy Experience” events in El Paso, Texas.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.